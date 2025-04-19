Elderly couple who died in house fire named by police

An elderly couple who died in a house fire in Hampshire have been named by police.

Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, of Heron Close in Alton, were found dead after a fire at their home on Monday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called shortly after the fire service attended at 4am.

The force is investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

A 16-year-old boy from Alton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

Police said the boy has been bailed with conditions, pending further inquiries.

In a statement, the couple’s relatives said: “The family would like to thank everyone who has left flowers and kind messages but please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Police want to hear from “anyone who could have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area of Heron Close between midnight and 5am on April 14, in particular anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from these times”.

The force said anyone who has information or who was in the area at the relevant time should report this through its public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC25E03-PO1.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.