‘Anything is possible’ – London marathon participant with motor neurone disease

A man with motor neurone disease (MND) will be pushed by two friends in a wheelchair before walking the final mile of the London marathon to prove “anything is possible”.

After being diagnosed in 2018, Alex Gibson, 47, founded the charity Challenging MND to help support others suffering with the degenerative disease and their family carers.

Mr Gibson, alongside friends Antony Quant, 51, and Andy Long, 47, will be participating in the marathon on April 27 in aid of the organisation.

He plans to walk across the start line and cover the last mile on foot in order to show the disease, for which there is no cure, has not beaten him.

Alex Gibson and Andy Long (right) will be tackling the marathon together on April 27 (Challenging MND/PA)

Of this decision, Mr Gibson, from Brentwood in Essex, said: “I am blessed to still have my walking ability.

“MND is a cruel disease but I am lucky to still be here, I should have stopped walking years ago but I am adamant that I will continue to face the challenge and push through.

“I want to show the MND community, and inspire others, that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

“I am so proud to be able to do this, and walking the final mile is like two middle fingers up to this disease.

“It is what keeps me going and drives me forward.

“Walking the start and finish line is a testament to the struggles we face as MND sufferers, and means the world to me.”

Mr Gibson said he was “excited” about participating in the race and that he would have run it, had he not been diagnosed with the disease.

He continued: “It was a lifelong dream of mine before my health started to deteriorate.

“It is such a prestigious event and one in which you can achieve so much more than you think you can, despite the adversity that you face.”

Training has involved Mr Quant and Mr Long pushing a double pram filled with sand equivalent to Mr Gibson’s weight, while he has been preparing by walking one and a half miles every day, which usually takes him around 90 minutes using his walking frame, he said.

The former rugby player added: “I also have a protective helmet and elbow pads as I fall over regularly now – I even had to get 20 stitches in my face over the weekend after a heavy fall.”

Crossing the finish line will be “exhilarating” and an “emotional” moment, Mr Gibson said.

Around 5,000 adults in the UK are affected by MND. according to the charity’s website.