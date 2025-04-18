Trump says US may ‘take a pass’ from Ukraine talks if they prove too difficult

Donald Trump has said the US could “take a pass” on Ukraine peace talks if they become too difficult but added he thought there was a “good chance” of succeeding.

Sir Keir Starmer discussed Ukraine with the US president in a phone call on Friday, Downing Street said, but did not give further details.

Mr Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio had suggested that Washington could “move on” if progress is not made within days in comments after a meeting in Paris with UK, EU and Ukrainian delegations.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy had said those talks underscored the “shared commitment to global security”.

Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that “Marco is right in saying … we want to see it end”.

“If for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re going to say you’re fools, you’re foolish, and we’re just going to take a pass,” he said.

But he added he believes there is “a good chance of solving the problem”.

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin was dragging his feet on negotiations, Mr Trump replied: “I hope not.”

Meanwhile, the US and Ukraine signed a memorandum as a first step towards the stalled minerals deal, Ukraine’s economy minister said.

The talks in Paris were the first high-level discussions between British, French and White House officials since Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron separately visited Washington in February.

As he left the French capital, Mr Rubio told reporters the US administration wants to figure out “very soon, and I’m talking about a matter of days, not a matter of weeks” whether or not the war can be ended.

“If it can, we’re prepared to do whatever we can to facilitate that and make sure that it … ends in a durable and just way.

“If it’s not possible, if we’re so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president’s probably at a point where he’s going to say, well, we’re done.”

He added: “We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it’s not, then I think we’re just going to move on.”

Talks about a possible peace have faltered since Moscow rejected a ceasefire proposal that had been agreed by the US and Ukraine last month.

Meanwhile, the UK and France have been seeking to assemble a coalition of nations that would be willing to defend a truce if one is reached.

Mr Lammy said after the Paris talks that “unity is our strength”.

“Today’s meetings with France, the US, Ukraine and Germany underscore our shared commitment to global security,” he said.

He added: “We are working hard with allies to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“Russia must agree to an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as Ukraine has done.”

Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a post on X that a memorandum of intent with the US has been signed for an economic partnership agreement between the two nations.

It was a step towards an agreement that would grant the US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

A final deal would also involve an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Ms Svyrydenko said.

US officials expressed hope that an accord could be completed by the end of next week.