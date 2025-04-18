Trans protests to be held in London and Edinburgh after Supreme Court ruling

The transgender community will hold protests in both England and Scotland on Saturday, days after a Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.

Trans rights groups, trade unions and community organisations will come together for an “emergency demonstration” in Parliament Square, central London, while a rally and march organised by Resisting Transphobia will take place in Edinburgh.

In a long-awaited judgment delivered on Wednesday, the UK’s highest court confirmed the terms woman and sex in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

This means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

The Government said the unanimous decision by five judges brought “clarity and confidence” for women and service providers, while a Labour Party source said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had brought the party to a “common sense position” on the subject from an “activist” stance.

It means that trans women cannot use single-sex female toilets, changing rooms or compete in women’s sports, according to the head of Britain’s equalities watchdog.

Police Scotland said on Friday it would review its policies on transgender issues in light of the ruling.

Among the groups supporting the London protest are Trans Kids Deserve Better, Pride in Labour, the Front for the Liberation of Intersex Non-binary and Transgender people (Flint) and TransActual.

Avery Greatorex, co-chair of Pride in Labour, told the PA news agency: “Not a single trans person or trans organisation was represented in that case, and so we weren’t given an opportunity to have a seat at the table which is obviously a very concerning thing for our community when decisions are being made without us.

Campaigners celebrated outside the Supreme Court following the ruling on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)

“So the protest was organised to put pressure on the Government, on the public to act. To be able to secure the rights of transgender people and to secure those protections, we need legislative power and we need lobbying power.”

Asked whether further protests could take place in the future, she added: “All across the country there are really scared trans people, and this ruling almost gives transphobic organisations permission to go even further, because they’ve got a legal precedent to do so.

“There isn’t really much of a choice but to keep acting and to keep protesting, so it is very possible that this does not stop until the community has the protections it needs.”

A spokesperson for Trans Kids Deserve Better said: “The transmisogyny that led to this court ruling is unacceptable. Though this ruling has brought another wave of fear to the trans community, we will continue to fight for our rights and freedoms.

“When you attack trans women you attack all trans people and all women. Our rights do not oppose each other, they go hand in hand, and we will keep fighting until we’re all free.”

Speakers from across the labour movement and trans activist networks are expected to address the crowd at the London demonstration.

A spokesperson for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who were named among the protest’s supporters, said: “We have not authorised the use of our logo on any materials relating to this demonstration and we have not taken any position on this event.

“RMT supports the Equality Act which provides protections for women and trans people facing discrimination and we have a proud history of fighting all forms of oppression both in Britain and internationally.”

The Edinburgh march will see demonstrators gather at the foot of the Mound before marching to the UK Government building.

In an Instagram post ahead of the protest, Resisting Transphobia said the ruling was “a sham that legitimises the hate movement to force trans people out of public life, and is an attack on everyone’s freedom and autonomy”.