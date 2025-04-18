Status orange rain weather warning issued

A status orange rain warning has been issued for Co Wicklow.

A series of yellow weather warnings are also in place across the island.

Met Eireann said that heavy rain in the area could cause localised flooding.

The warning was issued at 10.30am and remains in place until 11am on Saturday.

A yellow warning in Cork, Kerry, Mayo, Galway and Clare will last until 9pm Friday.

A yellow warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Waterford is in place until 6am on Saturday.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in parts of Co Antrim and Co Down from 2pm until 3pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said “A prolonged spell of rain, some of it heavy, will likely cause difficult driving conditions and some disruption to travel.”

It has also warned that localised flooding is possible.