Rubio hints US may drop Ukraine peace talks as Lammy hails ‘shared commitment’

Marco Rubio has hinted that the US could abandon Russia-Ukraine peace talks after a meeting in Paris on ending the war that David Lammy said underscored the “shared commitment to global security”.

The US secretary of state said Washington may be ready to “move on” if there is not progress on a peace deal in the coming days.

Mr Rubio was in the French capital on Thursday for talks with UK, EU and Ukrainian delegations and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile the US and Ukraine signed a memorandum as a first step towards the stalled minerals deal, Ukraine’s economy minister said.

As he left Paris, Mr Rubio told reporters the US administration wants to figure out “very soon, and I’m talking about a matter of days, not a matter of weeks” whether or not the war can be ended.

“If it can, we’re prepared to do whatever we can to facilitate that and make sure that it … ends in a durable and just way.

“If it’s not possible, if we’re so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president’s probably at a point where he’s going to say, well, we’re done.”

He added: “We need to figure out here now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it’s not, then I think we’re just going to move on.”

Talks about a possible peace have faltered since Moscow rejected a ceasefire proposal that had been agreed by the US and Ukraine last month.

Meanwhile, the UK and France have been seeking to assemble a coalition of nations that would be willing to defend a truce if one is reached.

Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy said after the Paris talks that “unity is our strength”.

“Today’s meetings with France, the US, Ukraine, and Germany underscore our shared commitment to global security,” he said.

He added: “We are working hard with allies to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“Russia must agree to an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as Ukraine has done.”

Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a post on X that a memorandum of intent with the US has been signed for an economic partnership agreement between the two nations.

It was a step towards an agreement that would grant the US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

A final deal would also involve an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Ms Svyrydenko said.

US officials expressed hope that an accord could be completed by the end of next week.