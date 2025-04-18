No-fly zone imposed over Charles’s Sandringham estate after security request

Flight restrictions over the King’s home at Sandringham have been put in place for the security of royals and visiting dignitaries.

The restrictions were requested by security services on March 4, days after Charles hosted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and came into force on March 10.

The move reportedly came after drones flying over the estate sparked a security scare on the weekend of Mr Zelensky’s arrival.

The King meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham Estate (Joe Giddens/PA)

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander signed off on the order that restricts aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet at Sandringham “for reasons of public safety and security”.

The order states: “These Regulations impose restrictions on flying in the vicinity of Sandringham House, Norfolk.

“In view of the need for security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House and at the request of the security services, it has been agreed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport that flying should be restricted in the vicinity of that location for reasons of public safety and security.”

Royal flights, visitors’ aircraft and police and emergency services are exempted from the order.

Charles welcomed Mr Zelensky to the estate on March 2, immediately after the Ukrainian leader attended a defence summit on Ukraine in London.

Drones on the estate sparked a major security operation, with one traced to a man sitting in a car nearby and the source of others believed to be unknown, The Sun reported.

Buckingham Palace did not comment.