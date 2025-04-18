British woman among four dead after cable car crash in southern Italy

A British woman has died in a cable car crash near Naples, according to an Italian official.

The Briton and an Israeli woman were among four people who died in the crash after a cable snapped on Thursday at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia, a spokesperson for the mayor of Vico Equense said.

A fifth person, believed to be a foreign tourist, was seriously injured during the incident.

A number of people had to be evacuated from another cable car.

An investigation into multiple manslaughter and culpable disaster has been opened by Italian prosecutors, according to reports.

In a translated post on social media, Vincenzo De Luca, president of Campania, called the day “truly tragic and painful” and said his thoughts go to those who died, were injured and their families.

He said he was grateful for the rescuers and said an investigation into what happened will be carried out.

Luigi Vicinanza Sindaco, the mayor of Castellammare, said on Facebook that there will be a day of mourning and decided to cancel all initiatives for the Easter holidays.

Firefighters, police and Italy’s alpine rescue were sent to the scene, which is between the popular tourist areas of Pompeii and Sorrento.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences from Washington DC, where she met with US President Donald Trump.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has been approached for comment.