Appeal to find hit-and-run victim who was carried on car’s bonnet for 30 yards

An appeal has been launched to find a woman who is believed to have been injured after being carried on the bonnet of a car for 30 yards in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened in Engineers Way near Wembley Arena at about 11.10pm on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Footage filmed by a member of the public shows the woman dancing in the road and narrowly avoiding passing vehicles, the Met said.

A car can then be seen driving into her and carrying her around 30 yards on the bonnet before she is thrown to the floor, the force added.

The car did not stop at the scene, police said. Members of the public called an ambulance but the woman was no longer there when officers and paramedics arrived.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

She has since been released on bail to a date in early June.

Investigating officers want to identify the woman in the footage to speak to her about the incident, to ensure she is well and that she gets appropriate medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 8317/17APR.