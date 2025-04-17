SNP urged to drop gender policies ‘for good’ after Supreme Court ruling

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has said the SNP’s gender policies must now be dropped “for good”, calling on ministers to address the Scottish Parliament on the issue next week.

Mr Findlay said John Swinney should apologise to the women of Scotland for the “bitter divisions” caused by the Scottish Government’s gender legislation.

Giving a speech in Edinburgh, Mr Findlay also said the current target of Scotland reaching net zero in 2045 is “pie in the sky” and he suggested it should be ditched in favour of an “affordable transition”.

He was speaking a day after the Scottish Government lost its Supreme Court battle against For Women Scotland.

Russell Findlay said the SNP should drop gender self-ID proposals ‘for good’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Britain’s top judges ruled on Wednesday the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

Mr Swinney has said he accepts the ruling and “protecting the rights of all” will inform the Scottish Government’s response.

Supporters in Edinburgh cheered as the Tory leader referred to the court ruling.

Mr Findlay said: “Let me send this message to John Swinney and the SNP: Enough is enough.

“Drop your divisive policy of gender self-ID for good.”

He said the Gender Recognition Reform Bill – which was passed at Holyrood but was halted by the previous UK government – must not return “in any form”.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Findlay said the Tories will be pressing for a statement on the issue when Holyrood returns from recess next week.

He also said the Government must instruct all public bodies to adhere to the ruling, which he said was “decisive and crystal clear”.

Discussing climate change, he said the SNP’s approach to the issue is “dishonest”.

He called for investment in new nuclear reactors to replace Torness in East Lothian, which is due to be deactivated in 2030, and that overhead pylons should only be used as a “last resort”.

Mr Findlay said: “Today I’m calling for the SNP’s so-called just transition to be scrapped in favour of an affordable transition.

“If that means ditching the 2045 target, then so be it.”

Asked about the recent defection of former Tory MSP Jamie Greene to the Liberal Democrats, Mr Findlay said caring about the environment is “fundamentally Conservative”, adding: “I think people who look at what we’re saying will see that we’re the only party being truthful, the only party who are being realistic and credible about the net zero targets.”