Rupert Lowe says he has instructed solicitors to begin defamation claims

Rupert Lowe has said he has instructed solicitors to begin defamation claims against Reform UK’s leader, chief whip and party chairman.

The MP for Great Yarmouth issued a statement on Thursday calling on Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson and Zia Yusuf to retract “fake allegations” against him, and said he would otherwise begin High Court proceedings.

It comes after Mr Lowe was suspended as a Reform MP last month, when the party issued a statement detailing allegations of bullying in the MP’s offices and accusations of threats of physical violence towards the party chairman, which he denies.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Lowe said Reform’s March comments had “caused serious harm” to his reputation.

He added: “I have today instructed my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to send letters of claim to Reform’s leader and director Nigel Farage, Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf asserting claims for defamation.

“I call on the party, Mr Farage, Mr Anderson and Mr Yusuf to do the right thing and retract these false allegations. In the event that they are unwilling to do so it is my intention to issue High Court proceedings.

“Whilst I have no desire to litigate, I will do what is necessary to ensure my reputation is restored.”

Reform UK did not immediately comment.