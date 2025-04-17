Prime Minister pays tribute to persecuted Christians in Easter message

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to Christians “facing hardship, persecution or conflict around the world who cannot celebrate freely” in an Easter message.

Sir Keir Starmer also called on the nation to “work together for the flourishing and renewal of our country”.

According to the 2024 World Watch list, an annual report published by Open Doors, around 365 million Christians are subject to “high levels of persecution and discrimination”, and in 2023 4,998 Christians were killed for faith-related reasons.

In his Easter statement Sir Keir said: “As Lent comes to an end and we move into the Easter weekend, I want to wish Christians everywhere remembering the death and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ a very happy Easter.

“The story of Easter is central to the Christian faith: it is a story of hope, redemption and renewal.

“This Easter, as churches hold special services across the UK, and gather to celebrate with friends and family, we remember those Christians facing hardship, persecution or conflict around the world who cannot celebrate freely.

“I also want to thank you for the ways in which you follow Christ’s example of love and compassion in serving your communities.

“Whether through night shelters, youth clubs, toddler groups, family support, care for the elderly or chaplaincy support, and in a multitude of other ways, you demonstrate steadfast commitment and care.

“We can all take inspiration from the message of Easter and continue to work together for the flourishing and renewal of our country.”