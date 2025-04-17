Police locate patient missing from mental health facility
The man had gone missing from the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in west London.
By contributor Joe Hadden, PA
Published
Last updated
Police have located a “high-risk” man who absconded from a mental health facility and was believed to pose a risk to the public.
Vasile Coceban, 36, was reported missing by staff at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Acton Lane in Brent, west London, at 10.32am on Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police has since confirmed Mr Coceban has been located.