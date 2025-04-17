London Zoo celebrates hatching of three eggs from extinct-in-wild dove species

Three extinct-in-the-wild Socorro dove chicks have hatched at London Zoo, marking a hopeful milestone in the bid to bring the species back from the brink of extinction.

The trio, who emerged from their eggs in late March, were born to two pairs of parents, who each arrived at the zoo in late 2024.

It is part of an international breeding programme which aims to boost numbers of the birds so that they can be reintroduced to their native habitat on Socorro Island, off the coast of Mexico, by 2030.

There are approximately 180 Socorro doves left in the world (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

There are only approximately 180 Socorro doves left in the world, cared for by fewer than 50 conservation institutions.

The arrival of three new chicks at London Zoo marks a 2% boost to the species’ entire global population.

Gary Ward, London Zoo’s curator of birds, said: “The hatching of three Socorro dove chicks at London Zoo is a big step forward in our role to bring this species back from the brink of extinction.

“After importing some doves from Portugal’s Lagos Zoo at the end of last year, as part of the co-ordinated breeding programme, it’s fantastic to now see them successfully pairing with doves bred here at London Zoo.

“It’s a hopeful sign that a healthy Socorro dove population will return to their native island home one day.”

Socorro doves were once found in the dense woodlands of Socorro Island, but by the early 1970s their numbers had been decimated due to habitat loss caused by deforestation and the introduction of non-native predators.

Feral sheep, introduced in the late 1800s, had stripped the island of vegetation, destroying vital nesting sites.

Today, just 181 individuals remain in human care worldwide.

“Each successful hatch is a major step forward for the Socorro Dove Project,” said Mr Ward.

“Socorro doves have been extinct in the wild since 1972, surviving only thanks to carefully managed breeding programmes across Europe and North America.

“It is from these programmes that we hope to see the species returned to its native island in the not-too-distant future.”

Adrian Walls, team leader for tropical birds at London Zoo, said: “The chicks are doing well and growing so quickly.

“We kept a close eye on the nest and saw some really promising behaviours from the new family, with both parents feeding and brooding their young – key indicators of a strong bond.

“As the chicks continue to develop, their dusty brown feathers will gradually shift into the rich cinnamon tones of adult Socorro doves, complete with incredible iridescent pink and blue feathers on the nape of their necks.

“It’s very exciting to have these three very special eggs, from an extinct-in-the-wild species, hatch here at the zoo – and just in time for Easter.

“We can’t wait to see the chicks grow from strength to strength this spring.”