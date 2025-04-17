Lammy says Russia must accept ‘unconditional ceasefire’ after US-Europe talks

David Lammy has said Russia must agree to an “immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” after meeting counterparts from the US and Europe for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary travelled to Paris for the first high-level discussions between British, French and White House officials since Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron separately visited Washington in February.

Mr Lammy shared little detail about the series of meetings that took place in the French capital on Thursday but said the talks “underscore our shared commitment to global security”.

Delegations from Germany and Ukraine, including the country’s foreign minister Andriy Sybiga and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak, were also in Paris, as well as US secretary of state Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Foreign Secretary said: “In a volatile world, unity is our strength.

“Today’s meetings with France, the US, Ukraine, and Germany underscore our shared commitment to global security.

“We must see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and stability in the Middle East.”

He added: “We are working hard with allies to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“Russia must agree to an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as Ukraine has done.”

Talks about a possible peace have faltered since Moscow rejected a ceasefire proposal that had been agreed by the US and Ukraine last month.

Meanwhile, the UK and France have been seeking to assemble a coalition of nations that would be willing to defend a truce if one is reached.

Mr Rubio and Mr Witkoff were also meeting Mr Macron, with the US State Department saying talks would be held to “advance President Trump’s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stop the bloodshed”.

The department added: “While in Paris, he will also discuss ways to advance shared interests in the region.”

Following the talks, Mr Zelensky said it was “important that we hear each other, refine, and clarify our postitions and work for the sake of real security of Ukraine and all our Europe”.

“I spoke for the second time today with the president of France Emmanuel Macron,” he said.

“I am grateful to Emmanuel for his leadership and for today’s work in Paris by our representatives – Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.

“It is important that we hear each other, refine and clarify our positions, and work for the sake of real security of Ukraine and all our Europe.”

The city of Dnipro saw a further drone strike overnight, Mr Zelensky had said earlier on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president said that three people were killed and 28 injured by a strike, including four children.

“Pressure must be applied to the killers, and life must be helped to stop this war and ensure a reliable peace,” Mr Zelensky said.