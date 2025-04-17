King jokes ‘it’s all mirrors’ with wellwisher after Maundy service

The King thanked a wellwisher who told him he looked in good health, joking: “You are very kind, it’s all mirrors.”

Charles was joined by the Queen for the traditional Maundy service at Durham Cathedral, a key date in the royal calendar.

He gave Maundy money to 76 men and 76 women – one for every year of his age – in thanks for their Christian service to their communities.

Charles and Camilla arrive for the Maundy service at Durham Cathedral (Owen Humphries/PA)

After the service in the 932-year-old cathedral, the royal couple walked into the spring sunshine and met some of the crowds of people gathered outside to cheer them.

Charles met Pat Johnson, 54, from Jarrow, South Tyneside, who was holding her three-stone 18-month-old Pembrokeshire Corgi named Lilibet.

Mrs Johnson said: “He asked me if she was friendly and he asked me her name.

“I said she was named after the late Queen.

“I said he looked very well and he said ‘You are very kind, it’s all smoke and mirrors’.”

Charles speaks to Revd Sister Karan Brewin, a member of the congregation during the Maundy service at Durham Cathedral (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The King was unable to attend last year’s Maundy service in Worcester as he was undergoing treatment for cancer and Camilla stood in for him.

The Maundy service was held in Durham for the first time since 1967.

The 152 recipients were selected from dioceses in northern England and Scotland.

One of them was Sister Josepha Matthews, from the Sisters of Mercy in Sunderland, who said the ceremony was very emotional and meaningful.

The 71-year-old said afterwards: “It was the most special moment. He made you feel like you were the only person in the whole of the cathedral.

“He put the gifts in my hand and held my hand.

“I said ‘It’s lovely to meet you’ and he said ‘No, we are delighted to come here and thank you for all the wonderful things that you have done, what would we do without you? You never stop’.”

Sister Josepha, who is the youngest member of her order in Sunderland and works with youth groups and Christian camps, said she received the honour on behalf of the community of 16 sisters.

Camilla carries traditional nosegays as she meets choristers at Durham Cathedral (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Graham Young, from Winston in Teesdale, County Durham, was nominated to be a recipient for his work with developing Fairtrade, as well as volunteering locally.

He said: “It was quite extraordinary, the atmosphere was amazing.

“There was all the pomp and circumstance and then it all really hits you.”

The service, which used to feature the monarch washing the feet of the poor as Jesus did, dates back to 1210.

Before the service, the Dean of Durham, the Very Reverend Philip Plyming said: “Maundy Thursday is about remembering the service and sacrifice of Jesus and it will be so special to celebrate in such a memorable way those who live out the example of Jesus today.”