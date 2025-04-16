Rain warnings for several counties across island of Ireland

Status yellow rain warnings are in effect in five Irish counties and much of Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Warnings of potential flooding and travel disruption have been issued across affected parts of the island.

The wet weather marks an end to weeks of dry and sunny weather across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Forecaster Met Eireann has warned of persistent heavy rain in Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Louth and Meath.

People in the windy and snowy conditions at Lough Bray Upper (Niall Carson/PA)

Snow also fell in parts of Wexford and Wicklow on Wednesday. People flocked to Lough Bray on Powerscourt Mountain, with cars and tour buses stopping along the way to take pictures of the snowy mountain.

The weather warning came into effect at 9pm on Tuesday and will run until 2pm on Wednesday.

Met Eireann has also issued warnings for spot flooding.

The warning is valid until 2pm.

The rain is expected to ease away to the north east later on Wednesday evening, and is expected to stay dry further west with sunny breaks.

A separate Status Yellow warning has also been issued for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, Derry by the UK Met Office.

People have been told to expect “persistent, and at times heavy, rain” which may result in travel disruption and potential local flooding.

The Met Office added that the warning is in effect until 9pm.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to freezing on Wednesday night, and Thursday will bring mixed weather, with heavy showers set to return on Friday across the country.