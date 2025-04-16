Police name 21-year-old victim of fatal stabbing in south London

Police have named a 21-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in south London as Giovanny Rendon Bedoya.

Emergency services were called to Hillingdon Street in Walworth at 9.16pm on Monday, after reports of a stabbing and sightings of several people carrying knives.

Mr Bedoya was treated by the London Ambulance Service but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: “On Monday, we received multiple 999 calls, to Hillingdon Street, SE17 reporting that a young man had been stabbed and a number of people were seen carrying knives.

“On arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man who had sustained serious stab injuries. He was treated by the London Ambulance Service before he was sadly pronounced dead on scene.

“I can now name the victim as Giovanny Rendon Bedoya from Walworth.

“His next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by specialist officers.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Six people were arrested.

Three have since been released with no further action and the others have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Ms Blackburn appealed for witnesses, adding: “We believe there were many people in the area who saw the group, who haven’t yet come forward to speak to police.

“Were you in the Hillingdon Street area on Monday evening? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? Did you see anyone carrying a knife? If so, please contact police.”

Detective Superintendent Emma Bond, Acting Basic Command Unit Commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I recognise that this incident has caused deep concern across our communities.

“I want to reassure you all today that we are working around the clock to find the perpetrators of this attack and to bring them to justice.

“You can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days and we have more neighbourhood officers on patrol in the surrounding areas this week.

“If anyone has any concerns then please do approach these officers, or their local neighbourhood teams, as we are here to help.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting CAD7392/14APR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.