Murder investigation after woman, 93, found dead

A murder investigation is under way after a 93-year-old woman was found dead.

Police were alerted to an address on Altrincham Road, Gatley, at 9.38am on Wednesday and found the pensioner dead inside.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The force confirmed it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous contact with the deceased.

However, following an initial assessment by GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate, all officers remain fully operational.

Detective Inspector Adam Hitchen, the senior investigating officer, said: “The priority for our investigation is understanding the full circumstances which led to this tragic incident and getting justice for the victim.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“We recognise that this investigation may cause concern within the local community, but I want to assure the public that this is an isolated incident, with a swift arrest made, and no wider threat.”

Police said a scene remains in place and local neighbourhood officers will be providing reassurance in the area over the coming days.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log number 726 of April 16 2025, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.