Fewer London children secure top choice of primary school
The number of applications for places at primary schools in the capital has fallen again this year.
Fewer children in London have secured a place at their first choice of primary school despite an overall drop in demand for places across the capital.
Overall, 87.9% of pupils who applied to start at a London primary school this autumn received an offer from their first preference, compared with 89.1% last year, figures show.
The number of applications for places at primary schools in the capital has fallen again this year.
Across London, 83,581 pupils applied for a primary school place – a 2.1% decrease on last year.
London Councils, which collated the figures, said application numbers were affected by a range of factors – including the falling birth rate and families leaving the capital due to a shortage of affordable housing.
It added that fewer families could have missed out on their first choice this year “due to reductions in London’s surplus capacity” – either through the closure of schools or reductions of Published Admission Numbers (PAN).
Analysis by London Councils forecasts a decrease of 3.6% in reception pupil numbers in London over the next four years.
This translates to 3,195 places – roughly equivalent to a drop of 117 reception classes, it said.
But some boroughs in London saw a slight increase in applications this year, figures show.
A breakdown by London borough shows significant differences in the proportion of families securing their top choice this year, with more than a quarter of youngsters missing out in some boroughs.
Hammersmith and Fulham had the lowest proportion of children getting their top choice at 73.6%, closely followed by Kensington and Chelsea (74.8%).
Barking and Dagenham had the highest proportion of first preferences at 96.3%, followed by Enfield where 94.9% secured their preferred school.
Ian Edwards, London Councils’ executive member for children and young people, said: “It is great to see the vast majority of children in the capital receive offers from one of their preferred primary schools.
“Overall decreases in pupil numbers can pose a challenge to schools’ resources.
“However, boroughs will continue working closely with schools to meet local needs and help families make the most of the high-quality educational opportunities available in the capital.”
Primary school places in London are co-ordinated through the Pan-London Admissions scheme.
Jon Abbey, chair of the Pan-London Admissions Board, said: “Overall, analysis suggests that falling birth rates and family migration from London have led to a continued decrease in demand for school places and resulted in a reduction in total applications this year.
“We advise parents to read the details of their child’s offer carefully and consider their options fully before making a decision.
“Please be aware that each London borough has an admissions team and staff who are very happy to assist if parents have any queries.”