Fewer London children secure top choice of primary school

Fewer children in London have secured a place at their first choice of primary school despite an overall drop in demand for places across the capital.

Overall, 87.9% of pupils who applied to start at a London primary school this autumn received an offer from their first preference, compared with 89.1% last year, figures show.

The number of applications for places at primary schools in the capital has fallen again this year.

Across London, 83,581 pupils applied for a primary school place – a 2.1% decrease on last year.

London Councils, which collated the figures, said application numbers were affected by a range of factors – including the falling birth rate and families leaving the capital due to a shortage of affordable housing.

It added that fewer families could have missed out on their first choice this year “due to reductions in London’s surplus capacity” – either through the closure of schools or reductions of Published Admission Numbers (PAN).

Analysis by London Councils forecasts a decrease of 3.6% in reception pupil numbers in London over the next four years.

This translates to 3,195 places – roughly equivalent to a drop of 117 reception classes, it said.

But some boroughs in London saw a slight increase in applications this year, figures show.

A breakdown by London borough shows significant differences in the proportion of families securing their top choice this year, with more than a quarter of youngsters missing out in some boroughs.

Hammersmith and Fulham had the lowest proportion of children getting their top choice at 73.6%, closely followed by Kensington and Chelsea (74.8%).

Barking and Dagenham had the highest proportion of first preferences at 96.3%, followed by Enfield where 94.9% secured their preferred school.

Ian Edwards, London Councils’ executive member for children and young people, said: “It is great to see the vast majority of children in the capital receive offers from one of their preferred primary schools.

“Overall decreases in pupil numbers can pose a challenge to schools’ resources.

“However, boroughs will continue working closely with schools to meet local needs and help families make the most of the high-quality educational opportunities available in the capital.”

Primary school places in London are co-ordinated through the Pan-London Admissions scheme.

Jon Abbey, chair of the Pan-London Admissions Board, said: “Overall, analysis suggests that falling birth rates and family migration from London have led to a continued decrease in demand for school places and resulted in a reduction in total applications this year.

“We advise parents to read the details of their child’s offer carefully and consider their options fully before making a decision.

“Please be aware that each London borough has an admissions team and staff who are very happy to assist if parents have any queries.”