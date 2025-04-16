Council leader ‘outraged’ by Toby Carvery felling ancient oak without permission

The leader of Enfield Council has said he is “outraged” that Toby Carvery’s owners felled an ancient oak in a north London park without permission.

The more than 400-year-old tree, located near a Toby Carvery pub in Whitewebbs Park, was cut down on April 3.

Pub chain Mitchells & Butlers, which leases the land, said it was responsible for felling the tree after acting on the advice of employed tree experts who assessed it as dying and a risk to the public.

But environmentalists and locals say decaying tree habitats are part of a tree’s lifecycle and are important for supporting other wildlife, such as endangered dead wood beetles.

The remains of the oak tree which was chopped down by Toby Carvery bosses (Adam Cormack/Woodland Trust/PA)

The felling of the tree has been compared to that of the landmark Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland in 2023.

Ergin Erbil, leader of Enfield Council, on Wednesday said: “I am outraged that the leaseholder has cut down this beautiful, ancient, oak tree without seeking any permissions or advice from Enfield Council.

“This tree would have been home to countless wildlife, fungi, and pollinators. This tree is a part of our ecological and cultural heritage.”

The council previously reported the matter to the Metropolitan Police but the force is treating the felling as a civil matter.

Mr Erbil said the council will continue to take “appropriate legal action” and will report any criminal activity found during its investigation to the police.

It also believes the firm has broken the terms of its lease to maintain and protect the existing landscape, Mr Erbil added.

“The tree was the oldest one on site and cutting it down seems to be a clear breach of this condition,” he said.

Environmental campaigners and locals have decried the felling as “devastating” and compared it to the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree in 2023.

Ed Allnutt, an Enfield resident and secretary of the Guardians of Whitewebbs group, is organising a petition calling for a full investigation of the matter, which has been signed by more than 1,500 people.

“This was a beloved ancient tree,” he said. “With a 6.1 metre circumference, it was one of only 60 similarly ancient English oak trees in the whole of London.

“It was an irreplaceable habitat for hundreds of species, and was at least 300 years old.”

Green groups have said there needs to be greater protections and enforcement for England’s ancient trees.

John Deakin, head of trees & Woodland at the National Trust, said: “Older trees are refuges for a huge variety of species from the smallest mosses and lichens and beetles to bats and a wide variety of birds.

“Many trees in our care, such as the 2,500-year-old Ankerwycke yew at Runnymede and the Old Man of Calke – a 1,000-year oak tree at Calke Abbey in Derbyshire, also have a huge, cultural significance too.”

“There is some level of protection in the national planning policy framework, but it needs greater enforcement.

“It is also therefore crucial that the Government addresses concerns about the Planning and Infrastructure Bill currently before Parliament, so that protections for important habitats and natural features, such as ancient trees – which are irreplaceable – aren’t undermined”.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers said: “The tree was cut back after we were advised by our specialist arboriculture contractors that it caused a potential health and safety risk.

“This was an important action to protect our employees and guests as well as the wider general public, to whom we have a duty of care.

“We took necessary measures to ensure any legal requirements were met. We are grateful to our specialist arboriculture contractors for warning us of this potential health and safety risk, allowing us to act swiftly to address it.”