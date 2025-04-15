WhatsApp to message users about protecting themselves from scams

WhatsApp is to start sending users safety and security messages via a new official conversation thread in the chat app.

The Meta-owned platform said users will see a message appear in their chat list from WhatsApp itself, starting a one-way conversation where the app provides a range of updates for users.

It said all users in the UK and Europe will receive the initial message, but can then opt out of receiving any more if they so wish.

The chat thread will send users information about new features launching on the app, along with reminders on how to spot suspicious messages and scams, and tips on adjusting privacy settings.

The firm said it means users will get prompts about safety and security, rather than having to search for this information themselves.

It said users in the UK and Europe will start to see the first messages in the new chat from Tuesday.

The initiative comes as focus has increased on improving online safety for users in a broad range of areas – including from scams and fraud – in the wake of the Online Safety Act starting to come into force in the UK.

Figures and studies from a number of organisations and campaigners have also shown a rise in the number of online scams affecting consumers and businesses.

Earlier this month, fraud prevention service Cifas reported seeing a record number of cases filed by firms to its database last year, while figures from Action Fraud published in March showed social media and email account hacking reports jumped last year.