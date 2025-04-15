Titanic tragedy dead remembered at anniversary service in Belfast

The hundreds who died in the sinking of the Titanic have been remembered during a service in Belfast.

The annual service on Tuesday marked the 113th anniversary of the maritime disaster which claimed more than 1,500 lives.

Lord mayor Micky Murray led the service attended by members of Belfast Titanic Society for the tragic end of the ill-fated liner which was built in Northern Ireland’s capital last century.

Marjorie Wilson holds an image of her grandfather William McQuillan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Among those in attendance was Marjorie Wilson, 84, whose grandfather William McQuillan, 26, from north Belfast had been working in the boiler room of the ship.

“He really shouldn’t have been there, but his mate’s wife was having a baby so my grandfather took his place,” she said.

“He was washed ashore in Nova Scotia, the 183rd body to be brought ashore to Canada.”

She said she was about 12 and saw his name on the memorial, and her mother confirmed that was her grandfather.

They had all believed he was lost at sea until comparatively recently when a local journalist discovered he had been buried in Canada and told Ms Wilson.

“Most of my relatives died thinking he was at the bottom of the sea, even my own mother was surprised when I went up to tell her the BBC had found his grave – in those days there had been no communication,” she said.

“It gave her comfort to know that there was a grave.”