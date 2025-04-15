Seven people arrested and crossbow recovered after disturbance in Salford

Seven people were arrested and a crossbow was recovered following reports of a gun being seen during a disturbance in Salford, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Romney Street at about 9.30pm on Tuesday, with a 54-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Six teenagers, aged 16-18, were also arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police issued a 24-hour dispersal order for Cheetham Street West, Littleton Road, Poppy Lane, Langley Road South and Lissadel Street.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said in a statement: “Our frontline officer’s rapid response to a concerning report prevented what could have been a dangerous incident from occurring.

“There was a large group of youths gathering in the area, and officers intervened in fights and helped several young people return home safely. Thankfully, no one at the scene required medical treatment.

“Our investigation is moving at a pace; we have arrested seven people and taken a weapon off the streets while enquiries are ongoing.

“A police presence will remain in the area as we conduct enquiries and gather evidence. Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling around to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log 3631 – 14/04/2025 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.