Man arrested on suspicion of murder after house explosion kills 53-year-old

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal explosion at a house in Nottinghamshire.

Emergency services were called to John Street in Worksop at 7.39pm on Saturday after reports of an explosion inside a home, prompting a major incident response.

David Howard, 53, was recovered from underneath debris but died at the scene. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The scene on John Street in Worksop (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nottinghamshire Police said a 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder as part of ongoing inquiries.

He has since been bailed while further investigations continue.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown and officers say they are “keeping an open mind” at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police and who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please contact us as soon as possible.”

The blast saw two neighbouring properties partially collapse while eight others, as well as 20 cars, were damaged by debris, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Around 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated and supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Some of the displaced had to spend the weekend in the Crown Place Community Centre which was offered as an emergency shelter.

Sophie Nimmo, who lives in nearby Sandy Lane, told the PA news agency: “I don’t know how to explain it, it just shook me to my core and I felt the rumble in the ground.

“I then went out the front of the house to see what had happened, still clueless at this time, and saw smoke drifting over rooftops.”

First responders had tried to save Mr Howard – who was discovered underneath rubble at the home.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow led tributes to the father on Monday.

She said: “He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters’ privacy.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.

“We would ask that, while the investigation is being carried out, people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

“We again thank people for their continued support and co-operation at this time.”