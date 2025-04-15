Man admits murdering two women in Christmas Day stabbing

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering two women and trying to kill two other people in a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Jazwell Brown, 49, attacked Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24, at an address in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, on December 25 last year.

He also tried to murder Bradley Latter, 29, and a teenage boy during the incident, in which he was carrying a kitchen knife.

Brown appeared in person at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday and spoke only to confirm his identity and admit to two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder during a brief hearing.

Court artist sketch of Jazwell Brown at Luton Crown Court, where he admitted all six charges against him (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The defendant, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, also pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a Staffordshire bull terrier.

Officers were called to Santa Cruz Avenue at about 6.30pm on December 25.

The two women died at the scene, while Mr Latter and the teenage boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police previously said the dog that was injured in the incident had died, but they have since been informed it survived.

Charles Miskin KC, defending, said Brown had shown remorse for his actions and was “profoundly sorry”.

Mr Justice Kerr remanded the defendant into custody to be sentenced at the same court on May 22.