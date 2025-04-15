Harry and Charles remain ‘distant’, with duke’s calls to King going ‘unanswered’

The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the King remains “distant”, with Harry’s letters and calls to his father going unanswered, sources have said.

Harry has also been left in the dark about Charles’s current condition, only learning of his recent hospital stay for side-effects of his cancer treatment through the media, People magazine reported.

A source told the US publication: “I don’t think there is any rapprochement”, with another adding: “They are distant.”

Charles and Harry during a discussion about violent youth crime at a forum at Clarence House in 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Harry was in London last week for his appeal against the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

But the duke did not meet his father before the King left on his state visit to Italy.

People magazine reported that the divide between the pair has widened, with their last face-to-face meeting taking place in February 2024 after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis.

Harry’s calls and letters have gone unanswered and the King is reportedly keeping his distance to avoid being drawn into discussions about security, sources close to Harry believe.

Harry at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London for his appeal last week (Lucy North/PA)

The duke, who is awaiting the outcome of his appeal, told The Telegraph “people would be shocked by what’s being held back” after some evidence was heard in private.

Harry claimed his taxpayer-funded police protection was withdrawn in a failed bid to force him and the Duchess of Sussex to stay in the UK.

Ravec’s decision in 2020 stated that Metropolitan Police protection would no longer be appropriate after the Sussexes’ departure, and that they should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

The Sussexes receive a “bespoke” security service, whereby they are required to give 30 days’ notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US (Aaron Chown/PA)

Shaheed Fatima KC, who represents Harry, told the appeal hearing that the duke had been “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment”, adding that Harry “does not accept that ‘bespoke’ means ‘better’”.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, as did the Office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.