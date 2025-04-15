By-election for McKelvie’s Hamilton MSP seat to be held on June 5

A by-election to succeed the late MSP Christina McKelvie will take place on June 5, Holyrood’s presiding officer has said.

Ms McKelvie was on medical leave from her role as drugs minister, receiving treatment for secondary breast cancer, when she died last month.

Presiding officer Alison Johnstone has informed the chief executive of South Lanarkshire Council that the poll for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse seat will be held in the first week of June.

When a constituency seat at Holyrood becomes vacant, the presiding officer must announce the date for a by-election within three months, in consultation with the returning officer of the relevant council.

Ms Johnstone is also able to discuss the date with the leaders of the major parties at Holyrood.

The SNP has already announced South Lanarkshire councillor Katy Loudon will seek to keep the seat in the party’s hands.

Ms Loudon was previously the candidate in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West Westminster seat at both the election last summer and the by-election in 2023.

Announced as the candidate on Monday, Ms Loudon pledged to “work tirelessly to build on Christina’s incredible legacy” as she took aim at the UK Government.

“The SNP will continue to show the positive difference we can make when we have the powers to do so,” she said.

Katy Loudon has twice lost in contests for the nearby Westminster seat (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Under John Swinney’s leadership, the SNP is focussed on the priorities of people across Scotland: whether that is delivering increased capacity in our NHS; making it easier for people to see their GP; bringing back universal winter heating support; or investing in economic growth.

“By contrast, Keir Starmer’s Labour Government has betrayed pensioners by taking away their winter fuel payment, they are damaging the economy and jobs with their hike on employer’s national insurance contributions, and people are seeing their energy bills rise despite Labour promising to cut them.

“These are real issues affecting people across the constituency – and Keir Starmer’s Westminster Government must be made to change course.”

First Minister John Swinney said the councillor would make a “fantastic MSP”.

“Times are difficult right now for many people, with many bills rising and a lot of uncertainty about the future,” he said.

“The SNP will be fighting a positive, can-do campaign in this election – we will be talking about how we are supporting people through tough times and we will be giving hope for a brighter future.

“The SNP will be working tirelessly to build on Christina McKelvie’s outstanding work on behalf the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.”