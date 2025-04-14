Two British tourists drown while swimming at beach near Great Barrier Reef

Two British tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach near the Great Barrier Reef.

A 17-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man entered the water without lifeguards in the town of Seventeen Seventy, in Queensland, Australia on Sunday.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said it was supporting the families of the tourists.

Reports have suggested the pair were recovered from the water by a police helicopter and a third man, from Australia, was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries.

In a Facebook post, CapRescue, a helicopter emergency response team, said: “Sunday’s mission was a difficult one.

“At 2.17pm, emergency services were called to 1770 after reports three people had been swept out into the ocean.

“Multiple crews were tasked to the scene, including CapRescue.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, two people tragically lost their lives.

“One patient was transported by air to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a life-threatening condition.”

A spokeswoman for the FCDO said: “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who have died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities.”