Starmer, Rayner and Reeves release tax returns for first time since election

Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves have all published their tax returns for the first time since Labour took power.

The tax returns cover a period of time when Labour was still in opposition, the 2023-24 tax year, before they became Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Chancellor respectively.

In that year, Sir Keir – who was leader of the opposition at the time – earned a total income of £152,255 and paid £54,718 in tax, according to his return.

On top of his £146,583 earnings as Labour leader and an MP, Sir Keir also earned £498 income from book royalties related to a legal text, and earned £5,174 interest on his savings.

Ms Rayner earned a total of £85,205 and paid £21,514 in tax.

Ms Reeves earned a total of £91,758 and paid £24,215.

On top of her income, Ms Reeves earned £12,372 in payments related to book royalties, including in audiobook fees.

Sir Keir had released his tax returns as leader of the opposition for the previous two financial years, and promised to continue to do so as Prime Minister.

Earlier this year, Chancellor Ms Reeves had said she did not plan to publish her tax returns when asked about the prospect of doing so.

The Treasury later indicated she would be publishing the document, and Ms Reeves explained she was not aware other chancellors had released their returns in the past.