Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam celebrated with Royal Mail postmark

Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam will be celebrated with a special Royal Mail postmark.

The Northern Irish golfer defeated Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National to win the 89th Masters and become the sixth man to win all four of golf’s majors.

McIlroy said it was a “dream come true” after he became the first European golfer to win the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, (Matt Slocum/AP)

The achievement cemented his position amongst the best golfers of all time.

Royal Mail said stamped envelopes posted between April 15-17 will feature a congratulatory message which says: “Congratulations, Rory McIlroy, on completing your career Grand Slam!”