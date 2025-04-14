Retailers warn Chinese sellers ‘dumping’ goods on UK marketplaces

British retailers have raised concerns that Chinese products are being “dumped” on UK and European online marketplaces like Shein and Amazon following Donald Trump’s tariffs increase.

The boss of Currys said there are early signs that stock meant for the US is already being diverted to the UK.

A trade war between the US and China intensified last week, with Mr Trump confirming a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, while China reciprocated with a 125% levy on US imports.

Meanwhile, the US president announced a 90-day suspension of his new tariffs on goods coming from most other nations.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Currys chief executive Alex Baldock said there are early signs of “stock being diverted into European markets in a straightforward dumping way”.

He added that the “single biggest area where lots of stock is likely to land in the UK” is platforms such as “Shein, Temu, Alibaba, TikTok shop and, most of all, Amazon marketplace”.

Products where supply was previously restricted or were siphoned off to US are now becoming more readily available, the boss of the electronics retailer told the newspaper.

It is understood that some Chinese retailers have been using online marketplaces to deposit large volumes of cheap stock to sell before leaving the platforms.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “Retailers are very concerned about the risk of some lower quality goods being rerouted from the US to Europe as a result of the tariffs.

“In light of current geopolitical tensions, the Government should review the de minimis rules to ensure the best outcomes for UK retailers and their customers.”

Some retailers had already been calling for the UK to follow in the footsteps of the US and scrap the “de minimis” rule which means low-cost goods shipped directly to UK consumers are exempt from being charged customs duty.

They say it creates an unfair advantage for international retailers to ship small packages, worth less than £135, without incurring import taxes.

That contrasts with other companies that bring in larger shipments, which are taxed, before distributing them.

Since Mr Trump moved to end the de minimis rule in the US, which applied to packages worth less than 800 US dollars (£606), calls for laws in the UK to change have been renewed.

Mr Baldock said the EU is “following fast” behind the US in its decision, adding that it is “all the more vital the UK isn’t left behind”.

Nevertheless, the tax exemptions, as well as more stock being re-routed to the UK, are expected to lead to lower prices on the market for some UK shoppers.

Shein has previously said it is successful because of an “efficient supply chain” and not tax exemptions – and that it complies fully with all its UK tax obligations.

The Treasury has said the tax regime balances reducing the burden for businesses and consumers buying lower value goods from overseas with the interests of UK firms.