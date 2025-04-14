President and political leaders hail McIlroy’s thrilling Masters victory

The President of Ireland joined political leaders from across the island in hailing Rory McIlroy’s US Masters triumph at Augusta.

Michael D Higgins said McIlroy’s thrilling victory, which finally secured him a career Grand Slam of major victories, was a “truly outstanding achievement”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Holywood golfer’s “incredible” triumph placed him among the sport’s greatest.

“This is a huge moment in sporting history, and one that has filled everyone back home with great pride and that will undoubtedly inspire future generations to chase their dreams,” she posted on X.

“Enjoy the well-deserved celebrations, Rory!”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was “absolutely delighted” for McIlroy.

“This is an incredible achievement and he truly has made Northern Ireland proud of the international stage,” she posted.

“The way he held his nerve to win it and finally get the green jacket, and to complete the career Grand Slam is remarkable.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said she was already looking forward to seeing McIlroy on home fairways in the summer when the Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland.

“The reception when he steps onto the first tee at Royal Portrush in July will be incredible,” she said.

“Hopefully he can give the home fans plenty to cheer as he bids to win a second Open Championship.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn also offered his “huge congratulations” to McIlroy.

Irish premier Micheal Martin described the win as “epic”.

“The Green Jacket is yours Rory McIlroy,” the Taoiseach posted on X.

“A finish for the ages at Augusta to win The Masters and complete a richly-deserved career Grand Slam. Epic achievement by one of golf’s greatest talents.”

Deputy Irish premier Simon Harris also posted his congratulations.

“A first Masters and a career Grand Slam means he joins some of the very greatest to have ever played the game,” he said.

“A proud day for him, his family and for Ireland.”