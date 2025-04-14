Man pleads not guilty over Big Ben clock tower incident

A man accused of climbing the clock tower of Big Ben has pleaded not guilty to allegations of public nuisance and trespass.

Daniel Day, 29, is accused of scaling the Elizabeth Tower barefoot at around 7.20am on March 8, and came down just after midnight.

He spent more than 16 hours barefoot and holding a Palestine flag while perching on the tower, before being brought to the ground in a cherry picker.

Day pleaded not guilty to one count of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Judge Tony Baumgartner released the defendant on conditional bail pending trial.

Supporters in the public gallery applauded and cheered as the judge rose at the end of the hearing.

Pro-Palestine protesters also gathered outside the court in support of Day, waving Palestinian flags and beating a drum while protesting against the charges brought against him.

Day is due to return to the same court for trial on June 8 2026.