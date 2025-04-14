Man admits assault after Koran burned outside Turkish Consulate

A man has admitted attacking a person who burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish Consulate in central London.

Moussa Kadri, 59, of Kensington and Chelsea, pleaded guilty to assaulting Hamit Coskun, 50, in Rutland Gardens, Knightsbridge, on February 13.

But, appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Kadri denied possession of a bladed article in relation to the incident.

Moussa Kadri leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)

Kathryn Hughes, prosecuting, said Coskun had been burning a Koran outside the consulate in “protest”.

She told the court that Kadri left a nearby building carrying a large bread knife and proceeded to “assault” Coskun.

The charge of possessing a bladed article carries a maximum sentence of four years’ imprisonment.

Kadri was granted conditional bail, with a condition not to contact Coskun directly.

The case was sent to Southwark Crown Court, where Kadri will stand trial for the weapon charge and be sentenced for the assault on May 12.

Kadri, wearing blue jeans and a navy jacket, spoke only to confirm his name and address and to enter his pleas.

Coskun, from Derby, has denied religiously motivated harassment over the same incident and is due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 28.