Iranian-backed criminal network sanctioned by UK Government

A “notorious” Iranian-backed criminal network has been sanctioned by the UK Government, the Foreign Office has said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the sanctions were made following violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime.

Swedish-based Foxtrot Network, and its leader Rawa Majid, are now subject to a travel ban, asset freeze and director disqualification.

This comes after the Tehran regime and its intelligence agencies were placed on the top level of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), in March this year.

Mr Lammy said: “Today, the UK has announced sanctions against the notorious criminal Foxtrot Network and its leadership.

“The Iranian regime uses criminal gangs across the world to threaten people.

“The UK has targeted this criminal network and its leader, Rawa Majid, due to their involvement in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime. The UK will not tolerate these threats.

“This forms part of the UK Government’s ongoing response to Iranian hostilities in Europe.

“Last month, we announced that Iran will be placed on the enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) and to date, the UK has sanctioned more than 450 Iranian individuals and entities, in response to the regime’s human rights violations, nuclear weapons programme and malign influence internationally.

“The UK Government will continue to hold the Iranian regime and criminals acting on its behalf to account.”

The designations were made under the 2023 Iran Sanctions Regulations.