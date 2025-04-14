Eddie Howe in hospital – how serious can pneumonia be?

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss the club’s next two games after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

Howe thanked fans for the messages of support he has received, saying they “meant a lot”, and paid tribute to the NHS and hospital staff involved in his treatment.

The club said the 47-year-old manager will miss Wednesday’s match against Crystal Palace and Saturday’s game against Aston Villa, having already been absent from Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

But, what exactly is pneumonia – and how is it treated?

– What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs, normally triggered by an infection, according to the NHS website.

– What are the symptoms?

There are various signs and symptoms that suggest someone has pneumonia, which can start suddenly or gradually after a couple of days, the heath service said.

Coughing with yellow or green mucus – known as phlegm – is one sign. Others include shortness of breath, a high temperature, chest pain, body aches, fatigue, appetite loss, wheezing noises when breathing, and confusion.

The NHS says people should seek help if they have had a cough for three weeks or more, are coughing up blood, have chest pain, or are feeling breathless.

Eddie Howe celebrating with the Carabao Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

– How can it be treated?

In most cases, pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics and people get better within two to four weeks, the NHS website says.

But in some more serious cases, normally seen amongst patients that are either very young or over 65, hospital treatment can be necessary. This is also more likely in cases where people have cardiovascular disease, lung conditions, or other pre-existing illnesses.

In hospital, pneumonia patients are normally given fluids and antibiotics to treat the infection and are sometimes also given oxygen to ease breathing.