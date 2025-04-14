Bin workers reject deal aimed at ending long-running strike in Birmingham

Refuse workers have rejected a deal aimed at ending a long-running strike.

Unite said its members in Birmingham voted overwhelmingly against what the union described as the council’s “totally inadequate” offer, which it maintained still included pay cuts.

Hundreds of workers have been on all-out strike for a month, leading to rubbish piling up on the streets.

Unite said the offer did not address potential pay cuts for 200 drivers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “For weeks, these workers have faced attacks from government and their employer pushing the lie that only a handful of workers are affected by the council’s plans to cut pay by up to £8,000.

“Instead of peddling untruths about these low-paid workers and focusing on winning a media war, the government should have taken the time to check facts and used its office to bring the council to the table in a meaningful way.

“The rejection of the offer is no surprise as these workers simply cannot afford to take pay cuts of this magnitude to pay the price for bad decision after bad decision.

“From the start, the council has constantly moved the goalposts for these workers, prolonging the strikes in the process. First it was equal pay, then it was about improving the waste service, then cost cutting. The list goes on.

“Unite has set out simple and reasonable steps to the council to resolve these issues. It is important to remember that this dispute is not about a pay rise, it is about preventing serious pay cuts.”

Ms Graham added: “The government must now call a meeting with the stakeholders to ensure these steps are taken to bring the strike to an end.

“The government must now also urgently consider Unite’s proposal for debt restructure at Birmingham City Council and other local authorities.

“Workers and communities cannot continue to pay the price.”