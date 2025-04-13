Woman, 25, killed and two people injured as car hit pedestrians

A 25-year-old woman has been killed and two other members of her family are seriously injured after a car hit pedestrians outside a leisure centre.

The incident outside Crawley Leisure Park in West Sussex involved a grey BMW 3 Series and it occurred at about 8.36pm on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

The deceased woman’s 12-year-old sister and their cousin, a 19-year-old woman, were taken to hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

All of the pedestrians are from the local area.

A 33-year-old man from Crawley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, and remains in police custody.

Chief Inspector James Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the victims’ family at this difficult time and we ask that the public respect their right to privacy.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we swiftly arrested a suspect in connection with this tragic incident, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

“The collision occurred in London Road, Crawley, immediately outside the leisure park.

“This is a well populated area and we are urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant mobile, dashcam or CCTV footage to please come forward.”