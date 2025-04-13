‘Major incident’ declared after home explosion

A major incident has been declared following an explosion at a home in Nottinghamshire.

Nearby homes in Worksop have been evacuated as fire crews and the East Midlands Ambulance Service work to account for all residents.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received its first report about the incident in John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday.

“This has now been declared a major incident, and we are likely to be on scene throughout the night and even into Sunday morning, owing to the significant damage to the building,” a statement from the service said.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the terraced property had been “partially destroyed” and adjourning homes had also been damaged.

The nearby Crown Place Community Centre was opened as a place of safety for residents.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said officers would also remain on the scene “throughout the night”.

“Multiple properties have been evacuated as we work with our partners to respond to this incident and understand how it happened,” he said.

Images circulated on social media appeared to show the destroyed home, and people on Facebook reported hearing a “huge” bang which shook the surrounding properties.

The entire length of the house looks to have been wrecked, with bricks covering part of the street in front, in a video of the scene shared on Facebook.

On X, formerly Twitter, one person asked at around 8.06pm: “Did anyone else hear a loud bang /explosion sound in Worksop North Nottingham around 30 minutes ago?”

A Facebook user posted at about 8.10pm: “I was driving back from Mass this evening, just turned into Gladstone Street from Gateford Road, when there was a terrific bang, like a very loud firework! I thought the back end had blown off my car.

“A house in John Street has had, presumably, a gas explosion!”

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of April 12 2025.