King and Queen attend Sunday service with music composed for their anniversary

The King and Queen are attending a Sunday church service where they will listen to a new piece of music celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Composer Professor Paul Mealor has created music for royal events including the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding, several of Charles’s birthdays, and his coronation.

Charles and Camilla waved as they exited their car outside the tiny granite Crathie Kirk, which is near Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on Sunday.

The King and Queen waved to onlookers as they arrived at the church (Paul Campbell/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II was a regular and devout worshipper at the church.

Charles was in a kilt and khaki jacket while Camilla wore a blue coat with a tartan lapel and a red hat decorated with a feather.

The couple’s actual anniversary on Wednesday fell during their state visit to Italy. During their tour, they met with the convalescing Pope at the Vatican and enjoyed a state banquet in their honour.

Speaking to the British press during a school visit in the middle of the tour, which ended on Thursday, Camilla said her husband – who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer – “loves his work” and wants to do “more and more and more” as he gets better, adding: “That’s the problem.”