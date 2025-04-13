Harris condemns ‘despicable’ Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Sumy

A Russian missile attack that killed at least 32 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy was “utterly despicable”, the Tanaiste has said.

Simon Harris said he was appalled at the incident, which saw two ballistic missiles strike in the centre of the city on Sunday morning as local people were gathering to mark Palm Sunday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Harris said Russia was continuing to demonstrate it has no interest in peace.

Mr Harris will be in Luxembourg on Monday for a meeting with EU counterparts to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

“What we are after seeing happening in Ukraine in the last number of hours is utterly despicable,” he said on Sunday.

“To see an attack on people as they go about their daily lives, to see people killed and injured, many of whom were on their way to church on Palm Sunday and indeed to see a number of children killed, really does not speak of a country that wants peace.

“Remember, all of this is happening against a backdrop of Ukraine which has effectively said they accepted an unconditional ceasefire to provide space for peace talks, to try and bring about enduring peace, and yet, every single day, (President Vladimir) Putin continues to put obstacles in relation to that ceasefire being in place, whilst continuing to bombard Ukraine.

“What we’ve seen today is a despicable act that has impacted on civilians going about their daily lives.”

He added: “Russia has demonstrated yet again it has no interest in peace and is intent on continuing its illegal war.

“Ireland is working with our European and international partners to support Ukraine in the face of continuing Russian aggression.

“We will continue to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”