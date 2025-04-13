Family of missing 11 year-old Kaliyah Coa told body found in the River Thames

The family of missing 11-year-old Kaliyah Coa have been informed after a body was found in the River Thames, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were alerted to a body in the River Thames in Maritime Quay in east London on Sunday at 9.03am.

A police spokesman said: “The body is yet to be formally identified.

Kaliyah Coa, 11, entered the water near Barge House Causeway in east London on March 31 (Family Handout/PA)

“However, the family of Kaliyah Coa have been informed of this development and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Kaliyah’s family ask that privacy is respected at this time, the force added.

The schoolgirl, who had been playing during a school inset day, entered the water near Barge House Causeway, close to London City Airport, in east London on March 31.

Local residents had said they heard shouts and screams while other children who were playing had said a girl had disappeared in the water and they could not find her.

Kerry Benadjaoud, 62, told the PA news agency she had taken a life ring down to the water but could not see the girl.

Barge House Causeway is a concrete slope that goes directly into the River Thames and is used to transport boats.

Residents pointed out that it appeared to be covered in moss and is slippery.