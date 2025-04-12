Star Wars artist fundraising for colleague who lost sight fighting in Ukraine

An artist who has worked on films and shows, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is raising funds for a fellow creative who recently lost his sight fighting in the Ukraine war.

Andrey Kozyrenko, a 3D artist from Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine was wounded in December when a drone exploded near his trench, causing him severe eye damage.

Mr Kozyrenko, 40, who is recovering in western Ukraine, has had his right eye removed and replaced with a prosthetic.

His left eye’s retina was damaged, but the optical nerve remains intact with the hope that his vision could be restored in future with possible medical advances.

Andrey Kozyrenko lost his vision when he was injured while fighting in Ukraine (Jama Jurabaev/ PA)

Jama Jurabaev, a London-based concept artist and art director who has collaborated with Mr Kozyrenko over the years, is raising funds to help him to adapt, heal and find new ways to create.

“This is the most terrible thing to happen to an artist,” Mr Jurabaev told the PA news agency.

“To cut off your hand you could deal with that but for an artist losing your eyesight is the worst.

“For artists, it hurts even more, they don’t just look at things, they see them.

“He has not just lost his ability to look at something, but I think what hurts even more is him losing his ability to see things.”

Jama Jurabaev and Andrey Kozyrenko together at a game conference in Ukraine in 2021 (Jama Jurabaev /PA)

Mr Jurabaev, who has also worked on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Disney’s live-action adaptation of Aladdin, described his friend and colleague as “kind, creative, brave and resilient”.

The pair, who worked together for Big Medium Small, a visual media company, had stayed in touch throughout the war.

“Since the war started, he wasn’t as involved as he was volunteering, helping evacuate people from occupied areas,” said Mr Jurabaev.

“He then decided to join the Ukrainian army as he said I’m either going to be hiding forever, or I could just do my duty for my country, which is what he did.”

Since losing his sight, Mr Kozyrenko will not be able to work in the way he used to be able to.

“He might do some form of art, but again it’s not going to be what we did before,” said Mr Jurabaev

“I really want to support him, both financially and just spiritually by always being in touch.”

Mr Jurabaev is hoping that tech companies might help his friend with future treatments to help restore the sight in his left eye.

Meanwhile, the fundraiser is to help him cover basic living costs, therapy, mobility support and tools so that can help him express himself through art again.