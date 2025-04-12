King and Queen’s tour of Italy demonstrates ‘soft power at its best’

The King and Queen’s state visit to Italy has been described by a senior Buckingham Palace official as “soft power at its best”, delivering “huge benefit for UK interests overseas”.

Charles and Camilla are said to be “pleased when their engagements hit the bullseye and really deliver for Britain”, and they have recently completed a four-day tour of Rome and Ravenna that received positive headlines.

Away from the official programme in Italy, the brief time the King and Queen spent with a recuperating Pope Francis was described as a personal highlight for couple who felt it was a “very significant and special moment”.

The King and Queen were said to have had a wonderful conversation with Pope Francis (The Vatican)

The couple were said to have had a wonderful conversation with the pontiff, who is recovering from double pneumonia, during their private meeting that lasted 20 minutes at the Vatican.

The first two state visits of the King’s reign were to Germany and France, and it was “no accident” Charles was asked to travel to Italy to foster a “relationship that really, really matters”, said the palace official.

The senior palace official said the reaction from those engaged with the visit, from the Italian Government and business to the “huge crowds” of enthusiastic Italians, “showed soft power at its best – something of which the UK can be rightly proud and which delivers huge benefit for UK interests overseas.

“As the Italian Government was saying to us throughout, that level of public interest is unprecedented,” the official added.

Charles and Camilla joined Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter, Laura Mattarella, to watch a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori and Red Arrows from the Quirinale Palace in Rome (Victoria Jones/PA)

The monarchy uses “soft power” diplomacy, which eludes politicians in relatively short term posts, to help form lasting bonds with foreign administrations and connect with the public overseas.

The senior palace official said there was “something very powerful” about a constitutional monarchy as the nation grows up knowing the King and can have a “much more personal connection” with Charles.

The couple’s itinerary during their visit to Rome and the city of Ravenna covered a variety of areas including military co-operation, literary celebrations, sustainability and climate change, as well as Italian culture and heritage.

“These visits are really full-on, packed with engagements to showcase as many possible priorities in the UK’s relationship with a foreign country,” said the official.

Charles and Camilla took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Altare della Patria in Rome (Andrew Parsons/PA)

“So it follows that the King and Queen are naturally pleased when their engagements hit the bullseye and really deliver for Britain.”

The King has stepped up his workload since the start of the year following positive progress with his cancer treatment and that is expected to continue despite the “bump” of spending a short stay in hospital after experiencing temporary cancer treatment side effects.

Charles’ core commitments remain the same – what aides have called the four Cs: climate, community, culture and Commonwealth.

Later in the year there will be another outward state visit, normally held in the autumn, with a number of options on the table.

The royal couple visited the Colosseum in Rome, on the second day of their state visit (Phil Noble/PA)

Canada was reportedly a destination for the King last year, and when he met the country’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney, the former Governor of the Bank of England, much was made of Charles’ red tie, said to have been worn in support of Canada where he is King.

The palace official said of Charles: “He’s always supported Canada, there is nothing new in that. What could perhaps otherwise be simply be seen as normal expressions of support do seem to be being noticed a little more.

“But showing support for Canada is something he’s always done and that he will continue to do.”