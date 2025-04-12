Emergency crews respond to ‘gas explosion’ in Nottinghamshire town

Emergency crews are responding to a “gas explosion” in a Nottinghamshire town, the fire service has said.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service received its first report about the incident in John Street, Worksop, at 7.39pm on Saturday.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The fire service said it has “a number of appliances at an incident on John Street, Worksop.

“This is a gas explosion.”

Nottinghamshire Police posted on X: “We are currently at the scene of an emergency incident in John Street, Worksop.

“Please avoid the area until further notice. Further updates to follow.”