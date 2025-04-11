Stena Immaculate towed into harbour for inspection and repairs

A US tanker that was struck while at anchor off the coast of East Yorkshire last month has arrived at the Port of Great Yarmouth for inspection and temporary repairs.

The Stena Immaculate, which was struck by the container ship Solong on March 10, was brought into the Norfolk port under tow on Friday afternoon.

It was flanked by five support vessels – four of them tug boats and one a fire-fighting vessel, according to data on the ship-tracking site Marine Traffic.

The Stena Immaculate has been undergoing salvage operations since the incident, about 12 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire.

The MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker at anchor in the Humber Estuary following the collision (Danny Lawson/PA)

Its move to the Port of Great Yarmouth comes after the Coastguard said on Thursday that the Stena Immaculate had been successfully unloaded.

Crowley, the maritime company managing Stena Immaculate, said in an earlier statement that “all remaining jet fuel was safely transferred to the tanker Fure Vyl”.

It said the vessel would be towed to Great Yarmouth where it would be “inspected, undergo temporary repairs and is expected to remain there pending its final repair destination, which has yet to be determined”.

Richard Goffin, port director for the Port of Great Yarmouth at Peel Ports Group, said: “In our role as Statutory Harbour Authority and as an open port, we have a duty and responsibility to respond to requests and provide safe havens for vessels.

“In partnership with the Department for Transport, the Maritime Coastguard Agency and the vessel owners, the Port of Great Yarmouth will welcome the MV Stena Immaculate into harbour in order for a necessary survey to take place.

“Duties of this matter are a routine operation for ports, salvage operators and other maritime companies across the globe and at all times, the Port of Great Yarmouth strictly adheres to UK safety regulations and international maritime standards.”

The Solong container ship drifting in the Humber Estuary after the collision in March (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Portuguese-owned Solong was towed to Aberdeen late last month.

The collision caused the jet fuel being carried by the Stena Immaculate to ignite, resulting in large fires on both vessels.

A total of 36 people were rescued from the ships, with Filipino national Mark Pernia missing and presumed dead.

Following the collision, thousands of plastic pellets used in plastics production, known as nurdles, were released from ruptured containers on Solong and began washing up on beaches on the Norfolk coast.

According to conservationists, the nurdles are not toxic but can harm animals if ingested.

A preliminary report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said there was no “dedicated lookout” on either of the vessels.

It stated that Stena Immaculate’s second officer took over “anchor watch” for a 12-hour duty period shortly before midnight, while Solong’s master returned to the bridge at 7am and was the “lone watchkeeper”.

The crash happened at 9.47am.

A watchkeeper is responsible for the safe navigation of a vessel, whereas the role of lookout is to continuously watch the sea.

The MAIB described visibility in the area as “patchy”.

Multiple legal claims have been filed over the incident.

Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of St Petersburg, Russia, is due to stand trial in January 2026, charged with gross negligence manslaughter.