Nursery worker charged with manslaughter over toddler’s death in Dudley

A 22-year-old nursery worker has been charged with the manslaughter of a 14-month-old who died following an incident in Dudley.

West Midlands Police launched an investigation after Noah Sibanda died following an incident at Fairytales Day Nursery in Bourne Street, on December 9 2022.

Noah Sibanda

Kimberley Cookson, who was a nursery practitioner, has been charged with one count of gross negligence manslaughter, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Fairytales Nursery Limited has been charged with one count of corporate manslaughter and failing to comply with a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act, prosecutors said.

The CPS added that Deborah Latewood, 54, who was the director and business owner, has been charged with one count of failing to comply with general duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The nursery was closed by Ofsted, along with other linked premises, on December 14 2022, after the watchdog said “children may be at risk of harm” and suspended its registration.

Six women were initially arrested in connection with the investigation in the weeks after Noah’s death.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s dpecial division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by West Midlands Police, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of a 14-month-old child at a nursery in Dudley.

A banner displayed at the Fairytales Day Nursery (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Noah Sibanda at this time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The defendants will appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on May 13.

Today Noah’s parents said: "Noah was a beautiful, happy and easy-going little boy and we miss him very much."

