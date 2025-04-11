IOPC investigate after woman hit on golf course by van being pursued by police

A watchdog is investigating after a woman was seriously injured at a golf club by a van that was being pursued by police.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision at Aston Wood Golf Club in Little Aston, near Sutton Coldfield, on Friday, and was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

West Midlands Police officers in two patrol cars began following a grey Nissan van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 10.15am, after receiving reports of suspicious activity, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Aston Wood Golf Club in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment on the golf course, where the van hit the woman.

Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police are working together to locate the driver and two passengers who ran off from the scene.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm we are independently investigating West Midlands Police’s involvement prior to a road traffic collision in Staffordshire, earlier today, following which a member of the public has sustained serious injuries.

“Officers followed a short time later, on foot, and gave first aid to the woman, who was then taken to hospital for treatment for life-changing injuries.

“As soon as we were notified by West Midlands Police of the incident, we sent investigators to the scene and police post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.

“Our investigation is in its initial stages.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance after they were called to the scene in Blake Street at 10.26am.

A spokesman said: “We found a woman who was the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff quickly began administering advanced life support and advanced trauma care to her at the scene which continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she was conveyed via air ambulance for further treatment.

“No further patients required treatment.”

Staffordshire Police want to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area with any information or dashcam footage that could help their investigation.