Heathrow passenger numbers fell 7.5% in March

Heathrow airport’s passenger numbers declined by 7.5% year-on-year in March.

The airport said 6.2 million people used its four terminals last month, compared with 6.7 million in March 2024.

It attributed the decline to the timing of Ramadan and Easter this year, along with the 10-hour closure on March 21 because of a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electricity substation.

The weight of cargo handled by Heathrow last month was up 0.3% year-on-year, with a 4% rise for goods transported on passenger planes.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “It’s great to see strong demand to travel through Heathrow.

“Whilst passenger numbers were slightly down due to changing holidays this year, belly hold cargo on passenger flights was a bright spot growing 4% and underlining the importance of Heathrow as the UK’s gateway to growth.

“We are still on track to see another record year in 2025 and colleagues are working hard preparing for a busy Easter and May bank holiday getaway.”